Virta Unique Coin Market Capitalization Hits $12,112.00 (VUC)

Virta Unique Coin (CURRENCY:VUC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Virta Unique Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Virta Unique Coin has a market capitalization of $12,112.00 and $56.00 worth of Virta Unique Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Virta Unique Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Virta Unique Coin alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013697 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003214 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin Profile

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Virta Unique Coin’s total supply is 62,019,400 coins. Virta Unique Coin’s official website is www.virtauniquecoin.com . Virta Unique Coin’s official Twitter account is @VirtaUniqueCoin

Buying and Selling Virta Unique Coin

Virta Unique Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virta Unique Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virta Unique Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virta Unique Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virta Unique Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virta Unique Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.