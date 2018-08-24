Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in DDR Corp. (DDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,750 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in DDR were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DDR by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,227,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after buying an additional 1,338,345 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in DDR by 29,137.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 202,217 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in DDR by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in DDR by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,107,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 512,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DDR during the 1st quarter valued at $9,564,000.

DDR stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. DDR Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. DDR had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that DDR Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDR. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DDR in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded DDR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DDR in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DDR from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto bought 1,124,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $20,077,461.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,623,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,933,084.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Roulston sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $176,788.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,479,887 shares of company stock worth $44,137,608 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

