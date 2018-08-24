Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 17,300 Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter worth $128,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter worth $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter worth $216,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Umpqua from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “$22.72” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Umpqua from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.