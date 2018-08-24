Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Viper Energy Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and exploiting oil and natural gas properties primarily in North America. It focuses on developing mineral interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is based in Midland, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. TD Securities set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.91. 739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 23.74 and a quick ratio of 23.74. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 88.05% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $75.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $293,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 27.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

