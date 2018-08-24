Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 113.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $14,037,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8,330.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 450,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,590,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $279,350.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,742.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $176.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.12 and a 1 year high of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

