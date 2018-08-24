Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,222 Shares of Dover Corp (DOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,252,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,002,000 after purchasing an additional 135,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $239,625,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,830,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,973,000 after purchasing an additional 182,723 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,639,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $67.21 and a 12 month high of $88.11.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $1,516,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $4,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,396,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,239 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dover from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Dover from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.