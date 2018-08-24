Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 704,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 27.0% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.9% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 229,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

