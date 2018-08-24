VIBE Market Cap Tops $6.00 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One VIBE token can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. VIBE has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $58,954.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00269989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00151641 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032606 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010837 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,200,144 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

