Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $199.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are encouraged by Vertex’s dominance in the cystic fibrosis (CF) market. Consistent increase in eligible patient population for Vertex’s CF drugs, Kalydeco & Orkambi, is driving sales growth. Vertex’s third CF medicine Symdeko, a tezacaftor/ivacaftor combo was approved in the United States in February and is off to a strong start with an EU launch scheduled in the second half. Symdeko is expected to be a significant contributor to growth in 2018. Vertex’s CF pipeline is also accelerating rapidly. Studies on Vertex’s triple combination CF regimens are moving fast. The CF triple-pill regimes are crucial for long-term growth, as these have the potential to treat up to 90% of CF patients. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far. However, competitive pressure is rising in the CF market with many other companies developing triple combo CF medicines.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus set a $172.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.63.

VRTX stock opened at $176.02 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $136.50 and a 12-month high of $183.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $752.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $154,671.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,917.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 10,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $1,767,449.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,540 shares of company stock worth $33,362,508 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $247,701,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,050,617 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,700 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 956,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 947,878 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,278,000 after purchasing an additional 879,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,144,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,646,000 after purchasing an additional 807,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

