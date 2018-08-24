Verizon Communications (VZ) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a daily sentiment score of -0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the cell phone carrier an impact score of 41.619085328814 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

VZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,165,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,824,230. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $225.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

