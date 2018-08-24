Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,258 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $467,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 553.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 8.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $48.80 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Imperial Capital raised Verint Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.70.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.