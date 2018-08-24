VectorAI Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (VEC2)

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. One VectorAI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. VectorAI has a total market capitalization of $30,917.00 and $13.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VectorAI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,712.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.19 or 0.04215996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.74 or 0.07975710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00866469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.83 or 0.01396875 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00187973 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.65 or 0.02123622 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00287068 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035162 BTC.

VectorAI Coin Profile

VectorAI (VEC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 17,702,783 coins. The official website for VectorAI is vector-blockchain.com

VectorAI Coin Trading

VectorAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VectorAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VectorAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

