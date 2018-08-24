Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 52.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,814 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,768,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,338 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,846.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,647,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,945,000 after purchasing an additional 651,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,291,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,577,000 after purchasing an additional 526,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 968,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,192,000 after purchasing an additional 665,216 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $81.40 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.91 and a one year high of $85.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.