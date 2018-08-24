Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Stake Lowered by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,160,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,191,000 after buying an additional 106,098 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 500,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,121,000 after buying an additional 55,620 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,070,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 114,798 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,036,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 110,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

