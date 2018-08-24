Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Stake Increased by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 689.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

