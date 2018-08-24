Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Stake Increased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 344,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 81,298 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 228.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $108.30 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

