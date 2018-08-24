VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

