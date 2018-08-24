VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYEM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,414,000 after purchasing an additional 600,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,335,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,154,000 after acquiring an additional 179,763 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,460,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 176,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $22.37 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1154 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

