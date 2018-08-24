ValuEngine Upgrades Malibu Boats (MBUU) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
MBUU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.89.
Shares of MBUU opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $809.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
