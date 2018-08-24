ValuEngine Upgrades Malibu Boats (MBUU) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Shares of MBUU opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $809.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

