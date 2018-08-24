ValuEngine Lowers Triple-S Management (GTS) to Strong Sell

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

GTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

GTS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 293,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $551.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.22. Triple-S Management has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $44.01.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 2,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 278,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 267,454 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 58,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.