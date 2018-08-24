ValuEngine Lowers Triple-S Management (GTS) to Strong Sell

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
GTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.
GTS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 293,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $551.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.22. Triple-S Management has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $44.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 2,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 278,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 267,454 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 58,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.
Triple-S Management Company Profile
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.
