Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.56.

Several brokerages have commented on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

MTN stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.36. The company had a trading volume of 119,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,835. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $200.68 and a 12 month high of $298.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.61, for a total value of $12,321,972.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 556,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,833,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.90, for a total transaction of $539,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock worth $15,912,143. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 13.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,430,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 7,844.6% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 103,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after acquiring an additional 101,980 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 12.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

