US Bancorp DE Sells 127,403 Shares of Canon Inc (CAJ)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,403 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Canon worth $18,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAJ opened at $31.53 on Friday. Canon Inc has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Canon had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.09 billion. analysts predict that Canon Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates in four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

