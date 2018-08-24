US Bancorp DE Has $77.67 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,367,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Altria Group worth $77,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,755,000 after buying an additional 488,155 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $59.82 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.01.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

