Urban Outfitters (URBN) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a sell rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $359,919.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,720 in the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 454.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $50,202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 16.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.