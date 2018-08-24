Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Shares Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Upland Software worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 385.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $612,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,192,926.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David May sold 35,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,233,089.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,745.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,366 shares of company stock worth $12,565,922. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPLD opened at $34.88 on Friday. Upland Software Inc has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $739.22 million, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

