Unum Group (UNM) Position Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,998,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,291,000 after purchasing an additional 262,169 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,307,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,706,000 after purchasing an additional 175,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,779,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,806,000 after purchasing an additional 119,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,075,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unum Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Unum Group to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Unum Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.31.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.