United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 0.3% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $304,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $203,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.99.

NYSE UPS opened at $121.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

