United Bitcoin (UBTC) Price Tops $2.81

United Bitcoin (CURRENCY:UBTC) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. United Bitcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $182,881.00 worth of United Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One United Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00043027 BTC on popular exchanges including Qryptos, ACX, YoBit and Quoine. Over the last week, United Bitcoin has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00017139 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00118870 BTC.

United Bitcoin Profile

UBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2017. United Bitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for United Bitcoin is ub.com . United Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @United_Bitcoin

Buying and Selling United Bitcoin

United Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, YoBit, ACX, Coinnest, Quoine, BtcTrade.im, Qryptos, ZB.COM and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as United Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire United Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase United Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

