Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Union Bankshares worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 24.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,138,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 25.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 148.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 31.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 78,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSH stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Union Bankshares Corp has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.36 million. sell-side analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.65 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G William Beale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $41,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UBSH. BidaskClub upgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

