Unilever (UN) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Argus

Unilever (NYSE:UN) had its target price raised by Argus to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has an average rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Saturday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of UN opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. sell-side analysts expect that Unilever will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4531 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Unilever’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Unilever by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Unilever by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Unilever by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

