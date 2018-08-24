Unikoin Gold (UKG) Price Tops $0.0515

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Unikoin Gold token can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Upbit, OKEx and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Unikoin Gold has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Unikoin Gold has a market cap of $7.28 million and $11,328.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00264069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00150932 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032154 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010857 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Unikoin Gold Profile

Unikoin Gold’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,472,371 tokens. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com . Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unikoin Gold’s official message board is unikrn.com

Buying and Selling Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Radar Relay, OKEx, DDEX, Qryptos, Kucoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unikoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

