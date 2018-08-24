UBS Group Analysts Give Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN) a €240.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €176.00 ($200.00) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($257.95) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Baader Bank set a €242.50 ($275.57) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €208.00 ($236.36) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €200.08 ($227.36).

ETR:LIN opened at €173.40 ($197.05) on Monday. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a 1 year low of €150.10 ($170.57) and a 1 year high of €199.40 ($226.59).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

