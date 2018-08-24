Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 113,422 Shares of Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 76.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 113,422 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amedisys to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Amedisys from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $608,302.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $37,483.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,457,201 shares of company stock valued at $181,841,460. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $123.73 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.62 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.