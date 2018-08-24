Tygh Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $431,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,061,440 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $81.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,039.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $82.54.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.73 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

