Twilio (TWLO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Twilio traded as high as $80.89 and last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 88161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.19.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWLO. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twilio from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.10.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $57,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,662 shares of company stock valued at $10,947,569. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.7% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 28,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.23 and a beta of -0.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. Twilio’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

