Tuniu (TOUR) Earning Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tuniu earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.8268076376406 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ TOUR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,464. Tuniu has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $9.88.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Tuniu had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing and car rental services for leisure travelers.

