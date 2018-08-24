TSR Inc (TSRI) Major Shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp Acquires 50,580 Shares of Stock

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp bought 50,580 shares of TSR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $391,489.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 432,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,896.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zeff Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, Zeff Capital, Lp bought 55,680 shares of TSR stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $432,633.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TSRI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939. TSR Inc has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 million, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.92.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.38 million during the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

About TSR

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

