TrueUSD (TUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $68.49 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00015368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitso and Koinex. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $68.49 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00264908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00149930 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00032363 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010922 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 68,237,442 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, CoinTiger, Koinex, OpenLedger DEX, Bitso, Binance, HBUS, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.