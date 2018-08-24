TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) to announce $202.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.60 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $205.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $859.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $856.16 million to $862.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $936.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $916.80 million to $953.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.41 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 74.08% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TriNet Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $59.91. The company had a trading volume of 276,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,394. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,448,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brady Mickelsen sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $805,458.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,909,055 in the last ninety days. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 85.7% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 299.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2,531.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

