Trexquant Investment LP Invests $971,000 in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 54,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXS opened at $56.55 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $148,725.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,409.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

