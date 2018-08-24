Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,063 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9,868.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

In related news, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $66,601.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,591.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $1,088,840. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $65.83 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $66.17. The company has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

