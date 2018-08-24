Tredje AP fonden Reduces Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,303 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $123,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 150.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

