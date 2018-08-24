Traders Sell Shares of Visa (V) on Strength (V)

Traders sold shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $102.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $160.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.55 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Visa had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Visa traded up $1.10 for the day and closed at $141.14

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Visa to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Visa to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

The firm has a market cap of $284.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,549,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,099,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,320,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,322,847,000 after purchasing an additional 719,390 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,685,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 639,522 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,875,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,810,126,000 after purchasing an additional 75,169 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

