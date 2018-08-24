Traders Sell Shares of DowDuPont (DWDP) on Strength (DWDP)

Traders sold shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $57.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $115.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $58.32 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, DowDuPont had the 26th highest net out-flow for the day. DowDuPont traded up $1.10 for the day and closed at $69.21

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DWDP shares. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,247 shares of company stock worth $26,818,034 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 1.6% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,656,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,591,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,219,000 after acquiring an additional 450,504 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,872,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,854,000 after acquiring an additional 233,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,846,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,184,000 after acquiring an additional 388,187 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 1.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,630,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,921,000 after acquiring an additional 84,168 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DowDuPont Company Profile (NYSE:DWDP)

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

