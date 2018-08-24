Traders Sell QUALCOMM (QCOM) on Strength (QCOM)

Traders sold shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $63.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $87.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.02 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, QUALCOMM had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. QUALCOMM traded up $0.29 for the day and closed at $66.84

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on QUALCOMM to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.34.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $452,286.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $454,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 532.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 285,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 240,753 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 170.5% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,414 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 101,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.