Traders Sell Procter & Gamble (PG) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) on strength during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. $44.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $157.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $112.88 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Procter & Gamble had the 9th highest net out-flow for the day. Procter & Gamble traded up $0.12 for the day and closed at $83.36Specifically, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $349,197.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $904,772.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,011 shares of company stock worth $11,199,791. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $211.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,345,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after purchasing an additional 54,591 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,504,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,252,000 after purchasing an additional 101,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

