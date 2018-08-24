Traders Buy Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $160.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $122.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.68 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $288.22

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

