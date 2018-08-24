Traders Buy Large Volume of Hormel Foods Put Options (HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,769 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 603% compared to the typical volume of 821 put options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $219,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas R. Day sold 43,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,592,711.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,950.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,731. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

