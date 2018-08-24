Traders Buy istar (STAR) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $90.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $4.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $86.67 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, istar had the highest net in-flow for the day. istar traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $10.75

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. istar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get istar alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.95.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. istar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. istar’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that istar Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of istar by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,734,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,320,000 after buying an additional 249,794 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of istar by 20.9% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,798,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 310,476 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in istar by 10.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,104,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in istar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in istar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About istar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.