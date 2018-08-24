Traders Buy istar (STAR) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $90.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $4.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $86.67 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, istar had the highest net in-flow for the day. istar traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $10.75
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. istar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of istar by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,734,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,320,000 after buying an additional 249,794 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of istar by 20.9% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,798,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 310,476 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in istar by 10.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,104,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in istar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in istar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.
About istar (NYSE:STAR)
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.
