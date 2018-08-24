Traders Buy iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $118.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $37.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $81.05 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares US Real Estate ETF had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares US Real Estate ETF traded down ($0.46) for the day and closed at $82.27

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 180,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,116,000. Regis Management CO LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,988 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 36,799.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,556,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,826 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 60,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

